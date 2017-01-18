Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Join Cast Of “Ocean’s Eight”

Ocean’s Eight is a female-led spinoff of the wildly popular Ocean’s 11 film series. Sandra Bullock is the lead as Danny Ocean’s estranged sister, and the rest of the cast includes Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, American Horror Story’s Sarah Paulson, and reprising his role from the Ocean’s 11 movies, Matt Damon as Linus Caldwell.

Joining the star-studded cast, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were recently spotted on the set of the film in New York City.

1/16/17: Kendall and Kim Kardashian shooting a cameo appearance for 'Oceans 8' in NYC. pic.twitter.com/Jwk8bYRvBe — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) January 17, 2017

Kardashian and Jenner filmed a cameo for flick, and given Kim’s recent experience with being robbed in Paris, it’s surprising she filmed a role in a heist movie.

Ocean’s Eight will be released June 8, 2018.

Via Bravo