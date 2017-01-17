The Backstreet Boys Hang Out With Nick Viall And “The Bachelor” Contestants During Group Date

Last night’s episode of The Bachelor had one of the coolest group dates in recent memory. Nick Viall, along with his seven dates spent a day rehearsing with the Backstreet Boys, rehearsing an intricate dance number in preparation for performing as backup dancers during the show later in the evening.

The girls absolutely went insane when they found out they would get top hang out with the group. A lot of them owned the fact they were huge fans back in the day, and had all their posters in the wall. Even Nick had to thank the Backstreet Boys for helping him “close deals” the past two decades, whatever that means.

Here is what some of the girls had to say:

WHITNEY: “I’ve danced from when I was five through high school. Everyone else that’s here today got a date last week and I didn’t. So I was excited to get out of the house and get this opportunity. Who doesn’t want to dance with the Backstreet Boys?”

CHRISTEN: “I’m not afraid of looking stupid. I wasn’t nervous about Nick watching me. I felt pretty comfortable. I love to dance. It’s my happy place. It was freeing and liberating for me.”

DANIELLE L.: “Choreography isn’t something I’m used to! I used to think I have two left feet. I’m amazed that I’ve been able to get some of the choreography down. But we ended up having a lot of fun. I was a die-hard Backstreet Boys fan. I’m a loyal fan. Brian has been really sweet and he’s really helped us out and he seems really into making sure we’re comfortable and that we know our dance moves. All of them are really encouraging.”

Via People