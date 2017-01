Accordion…get it? If you are wondering where this is going, let’s just say we’ve swapped out the word according to accordion. Literally!

Whether or not you like what President elect Donald Trump has to say, we can all agree that he moves his hands a lot. Honestly, it’s like he’s telling the world how big of a fish he caught over and over and over again. Or in this case, he’s simply playing the accordion.

Who knew Trump was in a Polka band? He’s so good, it will make Weird Al proud!

Enjoy!