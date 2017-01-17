Last Man On The Moon, Eugene Cernan, Has Died

A little over a month ago, we lost astronaut John Glen. Today, we mourn the loss of Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon.

Cernan passed away Monday at the age of 82. Apparently he had been dealing with some ongoing health issues. His family made a statement saying…

“Our family is heartbroken, of course, and we truly appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. Gene, as he was known by so many, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.”

NASA was also saddened by the news.

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5 pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.