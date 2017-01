Gospel and Grammy nominated singer, Travis Greene, has announced that he will be performing at the next presidential inauguration.

The singer claims God told him to perform and he has no reservations about singing at the inauguration. In fact, hes proud to be performing.

Greene has gotten a lot of flack for his decision to perform but his team says he’s getting a lot of support too. He will be performing his 2016 Grammy nominated song ‘Intentional’ which you can check out below:

Via TMZ