Florida Gator Goes Viral Because He’s 15 Feet Long & 900 Pounds!

Video of a giant Florida alligator is captivating the intrawebs.

The monstrous 15-footer is well known to folks who live in the area, who’ve named it Hunchback. Experts at the Circle Bar B Nature Preserve say the beast likely weighs more than 900 pounds and has been around for awhile.

The video was shot a couple of days ago and has already been shared more than a thousand times. Word of advice if you live anywhere near Lakeland, Florida: keep the dog on a leash, and keep the cat inside. In fact, keep anything smaller than a water buffalo inside.

