Donald Trump Tweets at the Wrong Ivanka and Then This Occured

Oops! Looks like Donald Trump has done it-we mean tweeted again. Last night, President-elect tweeted some words to who he thought was his daughter, Ivanka, but it turns out another Ivanka was on the receiving end of this tweet and she was not happy about it.

According to US Weekley, Trump tweeted words of praise to his eldest daughter saying, “@Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class.” However, Ivanka’s twitter handle is @IvankaTrump, not @Ivanka. That twitter handle belongs to British digital consultant, Ivanka Majic, who replied early this morning with, “And you’re a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange.” Since posting her reply, Majic’s tweet has gone viral even gaining her a good thousand more followers.

This council worker saw her reply as an opportunity to use her voice. And boy, did she use it. In an interview with CNN, Majic stated “It’s not every morning, well it’s never really, that I wake up and find that lots of international news agencies want to talk to me,” the researcher for Brighton & Hove City Council continued. “I had many, many mentions. I normally try to reply politely, but I’m not going to be able to get back to everyone today.”

Meanwhile, the intended recipient of Trump’s tweet was on a date Monday night with husband in New York City.

bright lights, big city #datenight A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

As of Tuesday afternoon, Trump has yet to delete the erroneous tweet.