Cowboys Fan With “Super Bowl LI Champions” Tattoo Fights Off Trolls And Death Threats

January 17, 2017 5:23 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, DFW, fans, football, local, permanent, Playoffs, Super Bowl, Tattoo

Jordan Garnett lives is a stand up comedian living in Florida, is a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, and has a very unfortunate tattoo.

Back in December, sure of the ‘Boys chances in the upcoming postseason, Garnett went and got a tattoo with the Cowboys logo, surrounded by “Super Bowl LI Champions.”

Since the Cowboys’ horrible loss to the Packers on Sunday, Garnett has had to fight off Twitter trolls saying he jinxed their entire season, and has even had death threats from misguided souls who think he is responsible for the defeat.

Through all he threats, Jordan has promised to make a statement regarding the tattoo, because apparently the world has nothing better to do than troll this guy for getting a dumb tattoo.

Via Orlando Weekly

