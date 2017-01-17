Ariana Grande Engaged? Starlet Shows Off New Ring In New Instagram Photos

To promote her Dangerous Woman tour, Ariana Grande posted several pictures to her Instagram page, where fans immediately noticed the singer sporting a fancy new band on her left ring finger.

💛 eighteen days @dangerouswomantour ♡ bts pic by @jonescrow 🤗 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:35am PST

oh, how i missed you @marrsattacks A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:24am PST

Grande confirmed on Ellen that she had been dating rapper Mac Miller since September, so fans were champing at the bit wondering if the pair already became engaged.

Grande avoided the million questions from fans, although one had her back revealing that the ring was actually a gift from her grandmother. Grande said in an older interview with Twist, “Nonna had a ring made for me with the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me.”

Aww.

Via IB Times