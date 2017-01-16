Was Last Night The Final Time We See Tony Romo In A Cowboy’s Uniform?

January 16, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, DFW, Final, football, Green Bay Packers, local, Quarterback, Tony Romo

Tony Romo hung his head and solemnly walked off the field after last night’s disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers.  He congratulated a few players on the way out, and gave a few fans waiting some high fives.  A somber end to what may have been Romo’s final appearance as a Dallas Cowboy.

Jerry Jones did not give a clear answer on Romo’s future in his usual post game press conference.  He told the gathered media, “We don’t need to get into that tonight.  We’ll obviously look at what we’re doing.  We won’t do it tomorrow.  We won’t do it the next day.  We’ll be looking at where we are relative to Tony and relative to other players, but not tonight.”

Romo’s best friend on the team, Jason Witten, also gave his thoughts, saying they really haven’t had the chance to discuss it with each other.  “I’m sure in the next few weeks we’ll have a time to talk.  Really haven’t had a time to talk about that with him.  But I’m proud of him and how he handled that.  Going back to when he had his press conference and the way he was able to kind of take the lead and eliminate the distraction for our football team.  That wasn’t easy to do.  I think we’re all better because of that.”

We’re sad, now.

Via SportsDay

