Tip: Don’t Rely Solely On a Mobile App to Start Your Car

We’ve heard stories like this many times before. Technology failing humans in both funny and not-so-funny ways. Unfortunately for proud Tesla owner and entrepreneur, Ryan Negri, he discovered the hard way that not all technology can make our lives easier. Negri decided to go for a ride outside his home near Red Rock Canyon, Nevada. He turned the car on at home using a mobile app when halfway through his trip he had to make a stop to adjust a dog seat in his car where there just so happened to be no cell service, making his start-with-phone method useless.

Ryan even took to Instagram to explain his situation:

The real hero though is his wife, Amy Negri, who walked two miles out to reach cell service height and called a friend to take her home in order to get the car keys.

I knew the day would come where we would get stranded with the Tesla. We had “no service”. Long story, ask @RyanNegri. — Amy M Negri (@AmyMNegri) January 14, 2017

Negri explained in an interview with Mashable, “Forgot when you get out of the drivers seat, you have to re-initiate the sequence to unlock keyless driving. After I adjusted the dogs bed, I got back in and I had access to the cars display panel and all options besides to drive! I could even play music from my phone because my phone was synced via Bluetooth.”

While the idea of starting your car with an app rather than your keys sounds super convenient, it’s also easy to forget the simple things like the possibility of being somewhere where there is no cell phone service.

Perhaps Tesla engineers will take notice of Negri’s story and consider alternative options for starting your car in the future.