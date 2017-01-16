Super Bowl Ticket Prices Drop 21% Following Cowboys Elimination

January 16, 2017 6:37 AM
Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, DFW, football, Houston, local, Prices, Sports, Super Bowl LI, tickets

Super Bowl LI is right down the road in Houston this year.  With the prospect of our Cowboys playing in the most important sporting event of the year in our own backyard, ticket prices were skyrocketing to an all time high.

After last night, and the Cowboys’ elimination, ticket prices for the Super Bowl plummeted.  According to ESPN, the least expensive ticket to the Super Bowl before the game was $4,195, and after the game it decreased over 21% to $3,349.  Patrick Ryan, co-founder of Eventellec, said “The threat of the Cowboys playing in a Super Bowl within a four-hour drive of their home stadium was propping up get-in ticket prices to unprecedented levels.  Cowboys fans were willing to take the risk of buying tickets and their team not making it because of the uncertainty of what would happen if they did make it.”

Not only have the tickets to the actual gone down in price, Houston itself is expecting a “sizeable dent” in this year’s festivities.  Ryan continued, “Tickets to all the major parties will come down in value.  As there will be fewer fans, in general, coming to town to experience the Super Bowl festivities.”

Via CBS Sports

Comments

