Russell Wilson to Ciara After Seahawks Loss: ‘I Will Forever Win’ Because You

January 16, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Sports, Seahawks, Seattle Seahawks, ciara

Following the recent Seahawks loss on Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Russell Wilson, took to Instagram to let us know he’s still a winner off the field. In a heartfelt post to a now pregnant Ciara, Wilson stated, ““I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night,” the Seahawks quarterback captioned a photo of Ciara kissing him in the snow. “The love of my life. I love you. This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting Married to having our little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn’t be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day. #ForeverGrateful.”

Russell even posted a second photo of wife and son, Future Jr., playing in the snow, captioning “#loveconquersall.” Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in England in July 2016. They are now expecting their first child together.

Now that’s a winning attitude.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live