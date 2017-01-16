Russell Wilson to Ciara After Seahawks Loss: ‘I Will Forever Win’ Because You

Following the recent Seahawks loss on Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Russell Wilson, took to Instagram to let us know he’s still a winner off the field. In a heartfelt post to a now pregnant Ciara, Wilson stated, ““I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night,” the Seahawks quarterback captioned a photo of Ciara kissing him in the snow. “The love of my life. I love you. This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting Married to having our little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn’t be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day. #ForeverGrateful.”

Russell even posted a second photo of wife and son, Future Jr., playing in the snow, captioning “#loveconquersall.” Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in England in July 2016. They are now expecting their first child together.

Now that’s a winning attitude.