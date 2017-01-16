R. Kelly: Will He Or Won’t He Perform At Trump Inauguration?

January 16, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, i believe i can fly, ignition, inauguration, Live, music, performance, President, R. Kelly, Showers

President elect Trump has not found many artists willing to perform at his inauguration ceremony Friday, which makes it all the weirder when it was being reported that R. Kelly had signed on to perform.

This tweet was clearly sent out as a joke, because R. Kelly and Donald Trump are both tied to a certain disgusting act involving “showers.”  R. Kelly’s situation was notably parodied by Dave Chappelle on Chappelle’s Show.

We don’t know if people took the tweet seriously, and how many people really started thinking that R. Kelly was performing at the Inauguration, but it spread enough where R. Kelly posted on Twitter that there was no way he would perform.

So far, Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down are the headliners scheduled to appear at the ceremony on the 20th.

Via Huffington Post

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live