Hughie Maughan Of DWTS Ireland Breaks Internet With Tanning Disaster

January 16, 2017 6:01 AM
Filed Under: Bronze, Brown, Dancing With The Stars, diasters, DWTS, fake, hughie maughan, Ireland, Tan

Hughie Maughan was best known as the runner-up of the 17th season of Big Brother UK.  Now, he will forever be known as a walking advertisement for tanning disasters.

On a recent episode of the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars, Maughan appeared way darker than any of his cohorts.  Reportedly, staff were telling Maughan that he “had a solid grasp on his bronzer,” but there was no stopping him.  He reportedly told his colleagues, “You can’t have enough tan.”

Well, you definitely can, and Maughan definitely did.

Maughan did not escape the wrath of the internet.  There were a million jokes at the reality star’s expense, and it appears he took it all in stride, which is great because there was no way he should feel offended after he offended all of us with that look.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions!

Via The Sun

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live