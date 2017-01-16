Fans, Staff, And Players Kept Inside Stadium Following Cowboys’ Game Due To Severe Weather

Following the Cowboys’ heartbreaking 34-31 defeat last night at the hand of the Green Bay Packers, severe weather made its way into Tarrant County. Fans, media members, stadium staff, even some players were forced to stay within the stadium walls for fear of damaging winds, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes.
Among those stuck in the stadium last night were Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. As they made their way across the field to eventually leave, fans cheered and applauded the rookies, thanking them for an amazing year.
Fans and staff waited about an hour before stadium officials allowed them to leave at their own risk.
Via CBS