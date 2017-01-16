Fans, Staff, And Players Kept Inside Stadium Following Cowboys’ Game Due To Severe Weather

Following the Cowboys’ heartbreaking 34-31 defeat last night at the hand of the Green Bay Packers, severe weather made its way into Tarrant County. Fans, media members, stadium staff, even some players were forced to stay within the stadium walls for fear of damaging winds, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes.

AT&T Stadium about 4 miles west of track. #txwx pic.twitter.com/Z4505PCJgz — Jeffrey Ray (@cbs11jeffrey) January 16, 2017

Security at @ATTStadium not allowing people to leave — including some players & referees — due to severe weather. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/DU54JTvmPc — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) January 16, 2017

Among those stuck in the stadium last night were Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. As they made their way across the field to eventually leave, fans cheered and applauded the rookies, thanking them for an amazing year.

Cowboys fans stuck in @ATTStadium cheer for Dak Prescott & Zeke Elliott as they walk across the field– also stuck in the stadium. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/9Td0BmevMj — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) January 16, 2017

Zeke and Dak on field 2 hrs after game. Fans who are sheltering here during storm are chanting "we are proud" pic.twitter.com/JM0lvvV168 — KristiCowboySideline (@KristiCowboy) January 16, 2017

Dak and Zeke leaving the field at AT&T Stadium to cheers.#WFAACowboys pic.twitter.com/9Gv5zG0XK2 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) January 16, 2017

Fans and staff waited about an hour before stadium officials allowed them to leave at their own risk.

Via CBS