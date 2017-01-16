Check Out This List Of Martin Luther King Day Events Around DFW

Today is a celebration of one of the most important figures in American history.
There will be events all around Dallas and Fort Worth today to honor Martin Luther King Jr. today, so no matter where you live there will be something nearby the celebrate the civil rights leader.
-Downtown Plano: Collin County MLK Unity March, 8:30am, Free.
-Fair Park: 35th Annual MLK Birthday Celebration Parade, 10am, Free.
-Fort Worth, Sundance Square: Fort Worh MLK Parade, 11am, Free.
-Dallas City Performance Hall: 12th Annual MLK Symposium, 7pm, $20.
For a full list of events, head over HERE.
Via Guide Live