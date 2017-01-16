Bella Hadid Flips The Weeknd And Selena Gomez The Bird In New Instagram Post

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were spotted smooching earlier last week, confirming their status as one of Hollywood’s hottest young couples.

Selena spotted with The Weeknd 😳😉😍 pic.twitter.com/Y098tYed4u — Selena Gomez (@SeIenaGDaily) January 13, 2017

The Weeknd and model Bella Hadid dated for nearly a year and a half before breaking up last November, and Hadid doesn’t appear too happy that The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, found a new beau rather quickly.

In a new post on Instagram, the captionless photo shows Hadid rocking striped pants, a Harley Davidson jean vest, and a prominent middle finger.

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:49pm PST

Since the photo has no caption, we don’t know for sure if Hadid was sending a message or just trying to be edgy, but it’s totally about The Weeknd and Selena Gomez though, right?

At the time of their breakup, however, a source told People that they broke up due to conflicting schedules, and they promised to remain friends.

We really believe that.

Via People