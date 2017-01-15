Ringling Bros. Circus To Cease Operations After 146 Year Run

After more than 100 years of operation, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus will hold its final performances in May of this year. Kenneth Feld, CEO of Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus for the past 50 years said the decline of ticket sales, compounded by the high operating costs “made the circus an unsustainable business for the company.”

The phasing out of elephants contributed to the massive decline of sales. Their choreographed dance routines were once a staple and spotlight of the circus, although criticism from animal rights activists forced the circus to phase out elephant acts altogether. Although Ringling Bros. runs a 200 acre elephant conversation center, and have made efforts to take better care of their animals, the Humane Society of the United States acknowledge the effort, but feels the circus did not take action soon enough. The Human Society’s President and CEO Wayne Pacelle said in a statement, “It’s just not acceptable any longer to cart wild animals from city to city and have them perform silly yet coercive stunts. I know this is bittersweet for the Feld family, but I applaud their decision to move away from an institution grounded on inherently inhumane wild animal acts.”

The circus currently has two tours on the road right now. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Circus XTREME will finish in Providence, R.I., on May 7, 2017, and the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Out Of This World will conclude in Uniondale, N.Y., on May 21, 2017.

The full statement from Feld Entertainment CEO, Kenneth Feld, can be read HERE.

Via CNN