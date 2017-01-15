Kim Kardashian Reveals Details Of Paris Robbery In New Police Report

Less than two hours after thieves made off with more than $10 million of her jewelry, Kim Kardashian gave a statement to the police describing the chain of events; that police report was made available to the public today.

Kardashian told the police, “I heard a noise at the door, like, footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there, but no one answered. I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m. Then, beyond the sliding doors, I saw two people arrive with the gentleman from reception, and he was tied up. Both men were hooded, one had a ski mask and he had a cap and a jacket with ‘police’ on it. The second man had the same ‘police’ clothes, but did not have any ski mask. … It was the one with the ski mask who stayed with me.”

The men asked her to hand over her diamond engagement ring, and then one of them revealed a gun, and asked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star where her jewelry and money was located. She continued, “And at that point, they tied me up and put plastic cables and scotch tape on my hands, and then taped my mouth and my legs.”

The burglars placed her in the bathroom, inside the tub, and soon after they ran away. “During the theft, they had the hotel’s mobile phone that did not stop ringing, and they spoke in French. I got the impression they were saying they had to leave.” She believes the men were inexperienced thieves, because she was easily able to remove the tape from her hands and mouth.

Kim revealed that the men did not hurt her, and she told the police she just wanted to return home as immediately as possible.

Suspects were arrested across France and taken into police custody last week, and ten have been connected to the crime so far. Police believe that the robbery might have been an inside job.

