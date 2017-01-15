Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka Dead At 73

The WWE legend and hall of famer passed away Sunday after a lengthy battle with stomach cancer and is survived by his four children and wife, Carol. Snuka began his career in the 1970’s and continued throughout the 1980’s and onward until 2010. Snuka was famous for his signature move, the superfly smash, which involved climbing the cage and jumping onto his opponent.

Snuka was in the middle of some controversy recently, being charged with the 3rd degree murder of his girlfriend at the time. The charges were dropped however, just 12 days before his death due to his advanced dementia and terminal cancer.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

Via TMZ