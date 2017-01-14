What Are The Odds: Mom, Dad & Newborn All Share The Same Birthday

Let’s put it this way: the odds of this happening are one in 133,000.

Luke and Hillary Gardner welcomed their son, Cade Lee, into the world in Baldwyn, Mississippi on December 18th. Which just happened to be both of their birthdays.

Yes: Luke, Hillary and Cade Lee all share December 18th as a birthday. Granted, Cade Lee is 27 years older than his Mom and Dad. And if you want to be exact, Hillary is exactly six hours older than Luke.

Statisticians say you have a better chance of getting hit by lightning: about one in 12,000.

Think they could beat the odds again with another kid?

Source: Daily Mail

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, or check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.