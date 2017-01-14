Monster Energy Drink Is Being Sued For The Death Of A 19-Year-Old Teenager

Apparently back in 2015, Dustin Hood, a 19-year-old teenager, drank 3 1/2 24-ounce cans of Monster Energy Drink within a 24-hour period of time. After he drank the last can, Dustin decided to play some basketball. Tragically, he was rushed to the hospital after he fell face-first on to the concrete court. He later died.

Dustin’s father is now suing Monster Energy Drink: claiming their popular energy drink is to blame for his son’s death (damages are unspecified).

Allegedly, Dustin died of cardiac arrhythmia: caused by a caffeine overload. The suit says that the amount of Monster that Dustin consumed is equal to 14 12-ounce cans of Coca Cola.

