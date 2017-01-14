American Apparel Is Officially Closing All Of Their Stores

January 14, 2017 10:39 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: American Apparel, Auction, Buyout, Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, a Canadian company, just bought American Apparel at auction for $88 million.

Gildan Activewear plans to shut down American Apparel’s remaining 110 U.S. stores.  It sounds like they’re also going to close A.A.’s Los Angeles manufacturing facilities: moving production overseas (especially considering California’s minimum wage might hit $15 an hour in 2021.  When American Apparel was at its peak, they were valued at $1 billion, and had about 230 stores.

It’s possible that 3,400 employees could be out of the job within days.

Source: New York Daily News

