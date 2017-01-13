Trump Inauguration Acts Announced

With Donald Trump’s inauguration just a week away, some of the acts performing have finally been revealed.

Country star Toby Keith, southern rockers 3 Doors Down and singer Jennifer Holliday are among those performing at the event on Jan. 19, according to the tweet from the Inaugural Committee’s Director of Communications.

According to a post on 3 Doors Down’s Instagram, other performers include actor (and Angelina Jolie’s father) Jon Voight, as well as DJ Ravidrums and The Piano Guys.

Needless to say, it will be an interesting event.