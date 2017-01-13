Troy Aikman Responds To Petition To Have Him Banned From Announcing All Green Bay Games

The people of Green Bay have spoken. A little over 26,000 people have signed a petition to have both Troy Aikman and Joe Buck removed from announcing any and all Green Bay football games from here on out.

According to the petition, which was created by Andrew Dorf, Aikman and Buck are biased when it comes to the Packers. The duo do nothing but give constant negative input about the team.

Well, Aikman has responded to the petition. The former Dallas Cowboy said…