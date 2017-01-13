Troy Aikman Responds To Petition To Have Him Banned From Announcing All Green Bay Games

January 13, 2017 11:03 AM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: announcing, Green Bay Packers, joe buck, petition, Troy Aikman

The people of Green Bay have spoken. A little over 26,000 people have signed a petition to have both Troy Aikman and Joe Buck removed from announcing any and all Green Bay football games from here on out.

According to the petition, which was created by Andrew Dorf, Aikman and Buck are biased when it comes to the Packers. The duo do nothing but give constant negative input about the team.

Well, Aikman has responded to the petition. The former Dallas Cowboy said…

“It is pretty remarkable, though, especially for Packers fans. We’ve had their games in recent weeks and they’ve played great, we’ve talked about how great they’ve been playing and how great Aaron Rodgers has been. So it’s a little bit confusing, but it is what it is.”

 

