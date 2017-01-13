The Weeknd, Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid Part 2

January 13, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: bella hadid, celebrities, Gossip, Instagram, Jealous, model, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Trending, video

Is Bella Hadid showing her ex The Weeknd what he’s missing?

After the 20 year old model un-followed Gomez on Instagram when news and photos of the singer hanging and kissing on her ex, she has posted a somewhat suspicious boomerang video on Instagram showing of her physique.

It’s possible the socialite could still have some feelings left for the R&B singer.  Their breakup wasn’t exactly a bad one and they even had a little moment during the Victoria’s Secret fashion show.  Hadid gushed on Instagram about her ex. “Thank you @theweeknd for being the best and most incredible performer on the planet. You KILLED it, as always😍 ❤️,” she wrote.

