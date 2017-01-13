The Weeknd, Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid Part 2

Is Bella Hadid showing her ex The Weeknd what he’s missing?

After the 20 year old model un-followed Gomez on Instagram when news and photos of the singer hanging and kissing on her ex, she has posted a somewhat suspicious boomerang video on Instagram showing of her physique.

It’s possible the socialite could still have some feelings left for the R&B singer. Their breakup wasn’t exactly a bad one and they even had a little moment during the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Hadid gushed on Instagram about her ex. “Thank you @theweeknd for being the best and most incredible performer on the planet. You KILLED it, as always😍 ❤️,” she wrote.