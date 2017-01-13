President Obama’s Dog Sunny Bit A Family Friend In The Face

January 13, 2017 10:59 AM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: bite, dog, President Obama, sunny, White House

With just a few more days left in office, President Obama is facing one of his toughest moments yet. The family dog bit a friend in the face.

On Monday, Sunny the 4-year-old Portuguese Water Dog, allegedly took a chunk out of an 18-year-old family friend’s cheek. Reports claim that the girl went in to give Sunny a kiss when the incident occurred. After the dog drew blood, the girl was immediately seen by the Obamas’ doctor, who decided she needed stitches.

So far, no comment on the incident from the White House.

