Michael Jackson Comedy Pulled After Protests from Family and Fans

20,000 people signed a petition to have the show yanked. January 13, 2017 7:19 AM
Filed Under: Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson

By Robyn Collins

There’s nothing funny to Paris Jackson about Joseph Fiennes playing her late dad in a comedy. As she tweeted, it made her “want to vomit.”

Related: Michael Jackson Family Reacts to Joseph Fiennes’ ‘Urban Myths’ Casting

Paris said she was “incredibly offended” when she saw the trailer for the episode of the Sky Arts program Urban Myths, and because of her disdain the network has pulled the show.

The episode focused on Jackson’s infamous road trip from New York to Los Angeles with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after the 9/11 attacks. In addition to Fiennes, the show, which was scheduled to air January 19, featured Stockard Channing as Taylor and Brian Cox as Brando.

“It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well,” Paris tweeted.

A petition to boycott the episode generated more than 20,000 signatures, after which the network pulled the program. The network released the following statement today.

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family,” said Sky in a statement. “We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense.”

Sky added: “Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”

Fiennes said, though the program was “not a biopic,” he understood why people were “up in arms.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live