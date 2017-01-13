Local Dad’s Cover Of “Tennessee Whiskey” Going Viral

January 13, 2017 6:46 AM
Kris Jones is a local musician from Fort Worth.  No matter how his singing career has fared up to this point, there is no doubt he is about to receive a lot more attention.

A video was posted on YouTube of Kris driving around in his truck with his daughter.  Almost nonchalantly, Kris belts out an AMAZING cover of the classic “Tennessee Whiskey,” best known as being recorded by George Jones.

His daughter films and mouths along the lyrics with here dad, and she can’t help but smile occasionally listening to her papa sing.

Check out the video below!

