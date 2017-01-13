Joe Jonas Is The New Face Of GUESS Underwear

GUESS just snagged a Texas celebrity as the new face for men’s underwear. Who? Joe Jonas!
Joe Jonas, lead singer for DNCE, has new career in modeling. Joe will be the male global ambassador for the new GUESS “Hero” underwear line.
Now, we have to warn you…Joe is looking pretty hot in the pics you are about to see. So we will start you off slow with a pic of him shirtless in jeans.
We’re just easing you into this…
Ok, here we go…
Wow! This Jo-bro has been hitting the gym!
Whew. Ok, that was the last of the pics. Not sure we could have handled any more.