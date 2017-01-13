James Corden “Spills His Guts” On The Rudest Celebrity He’s Met

James Corden welcomed Khloe Kardashian to the Late Late Show last night, where they came together for a round of “Spill Your Guts.”

In the game, Corden and Khloe had the option of divulging a personal secret, or ingest something disgusting, and we mean dis-gus-ting. They had their choice of hot sauce, chicken feet, a 1,000 year old egg, a fish eye, bird saliva, a scarab beetle, cod sperm, and a sardine smoothie.

Generally in this game, Corden and his guest can power through the disgusting treat and avoid revealing the secret, but Corden did not have the strength for one. Corden was asked to talk about the rudest celebrity he’s ever met, or drink a glass of Bird Saliva.

Corden sniffed, and just couldn’t drink it. He then revealed the rudest celebrity he’s ever encountered.

Via Express