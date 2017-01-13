James Corden “Spills His Guts” On The Rudest Celebrity He’s Met

January 13, 2017 7:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS, guest, Interview, James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, Late Late Show, Rude, spill your guts, Television

James Corden welcomed Khloe Kardashian to the Late Late Show last night, where they came together for a round of “Spill Your Guts.”

In the game, Corden and Khloe had the option of divulging a personal secret, or ingest something disgusting, and we mean dis-gus-ting.  They had their choice of hot sauce, chicken feet, a 1,000 year old egg, a fish eye, bird saliva, a scarab beetle, cod sperm, and a sardine smoothie.

Generally in this game, Corden and his guest can power through the disgusting treat and avoid revealing the secret, but Corden did not have the strength for one.  Corden was asked to talk about the rudest celebrity he’s ever met, or drink a glass of Bird Saliva.

Corden sniffed, and just couldn’t drink it.  He then revealed the rudest celebrity he’s ever encountered.

Check out the video below!

Via Express

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live