Girl Scout Cookies On Sale TODAY In DFW!

The cookie season has officially begun. Starting today, through February 26th, the Girl Scouts will be selling their dangerously delicious Girl Scout Cookies door-to-door, as well as outside your favorite grocery store every time you try to do a little shopping.

mood: morgan freeman running off the stage with his girl scout cookies pic.twitter.com/H0Tywxrofx — angie (@rightheredinah) January 12, 2017

Depending on where you live to, you are bound to find cookies with different names and even slightly different recipes. In Dallas, the oatmeal-peanut-butter cookies are called Do-si-dos, whereas in Fort Worth they are called Peanut Butter Sandwiches. And according to Guide Live, Do-si-dos are butter, and Peanut Butter Sandwiches aren’t as peanutty.

If you want to fast track your way to your favorite cookie, use the Girl Scout’s Cookie Locator.

There’s even a NEW COOKIE!! It’s called “S’Mores,” and it’s a graham cracker cookie with cream icing and chocolate. ABC Baker’s website says “you get all the flavor of this fireside favorite without the sticky mess.”

Boxes of your favorite temptation will be available for $4, except for the aforementioned S’Mores cookies, and the gluten-free Toffee-Tastic which cost $5.

Via Guide Live