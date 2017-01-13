Genius TCU Astronomy Student Is Only 11-Years-Old

Cannan Huey-You is not your average college student. He is an astronomy apprentice, with a main area of focus on an enormous gas cloud on the fringe of our Galaxy. He’s also 11-years-old.

Cannan Huey-You, youngest astronomer to present at #aas229, researched gas cloud infalling onto Milky Way with @IamGBT. @TCU_CSE @KatBarger pic.twitter.com/V1vyAdRX29 — TCU Phys & Astro (@TCUPhysAstro) January 7, 2017

He’s been helping his professors out since he was 9, mapping out the cloud, and what’s happening when it hits our galaxy. TCU astronomer Dr. Kat Barger told CBS, “A lot of these concepts are hard for a high school student or person of high school age or even an undergraduate students and it’s very hard for them to understand these concepts.”

Genius might run in this family. His 14-year-old brother is about to complete a diploma in physics from the university. Cannan found out about the astronomy apprenticeship while following his brother around to classes. Cannan doesn’t think he’s a genius though. He told CBS, “I wouldn’t say that I’m a genius. Because everyone is sort of… they could be like this.”

Via CBS