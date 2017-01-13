Ezekiel Elliott Wears Orange Wristband To Honor Fan With Bone Cancer

January 13, 2017 7:49 AM
Ezekiel Elliott, fan, Ohio State, Sports

All season long, you may have noticed Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott sporting a bright orange bracelet on his wrist.

Elliott began wearing the wristband after 14-year-old Halle Silver contacted as many Ohio State football players as she could with a story about her brother, Jake.  At 16, he was diagnosed with Bone Cancer, which unfortunately may have put a halt on his ultimate dream of playing football for the university.  When Zeke was contacted by Halle, he requested one of the bands the family had created, asking Halle to send him “a bunch,” which he would wear all season.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Zeke told the Silvers there is no way he will take it off.  He promised them “On my wrist.  I’ll have it on all day.  Won’t take it off.”  The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses, and Zeke wearing the wristband everyday has helped Jake through the hard months of treatment.  He told the Morning News, “It puts a pretty big smile on my face.  It makes you feel good.”

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Via SportsDay

