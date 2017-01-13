Ed Sheeran Discusess Facial Scar Left From Sword Accident; Places Blame On James Blunt

Last October, a noticeable scar began appearing on Ed Sheeran’s face.

Sheeran reportedly received the wound during a dinner party, when Princess Beatrice pretended to knight singer James Blunt, and swung a sword not knowing Sheeran was standing right behind her.

Sheeran opened up about the incident on UK’s Absolute Radio, although he did not officially place the blame on anybody. He did reveal, however, that Blunt asked for Sheeran to name him as the culprit, as he was trying to “reclaim his pop career.”

Check out the video below!

Princess Beatrice was reportedly “deeply upset and inconsolable,” although Sheeran looks to be in good spirits about the incident and luckily escaped with no major damage.

Via Express