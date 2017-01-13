Ed Sheeran Discusess Facial Scar Left From Sword Accident; Places Blame On James Blunt

January 13, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: blood, Cut, ed sheeran, Face, funny, James Blunt, Princess Beatrice, Scar, Sword, video

Last October, a noticeable scar began appearing on Ed Sheeran’s face.

Sheeran reportedly received the wound during a dinner party, when Princess Beatrice pretended to knight singer James Blunt, and swung a sword not knowing Sheeran was standing right behind her.

Sheeran opened up about the incident on UK’s Absolute Radio, although he did not officially place the blame on anybody.  He did reveal, however, that Blunt asked for Sheeran to name him as the culprit, as he was trying to “reclaim his pop career.”

Check out the video below!

Princess Beatrice was reportedly “deeply upset and inconsolable,” although Sheeran looks to be in good spirits about the incident and luckily escaped with no major damage.

Via Express

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live