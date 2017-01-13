Dallas Public Library Set To Hold Biggest Sale In Years

The Dallas Public Library is holding it’s biggest sale in decades at the end of this month.

Thousands of books, CD’s, DVD’s, and vinyl albums at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library in downtown Dallas, at bargain prices on January 28-29. The sale is being organized by the Friends of the Dallas Public Library (FODPL), with all proceeds benefiting the 29-branch library system and its programs.

The public sale will run from 10 am-5 pm on January 28, and 1-5 pm on January 29. But FODPL members get first dibs on January 27, from 6:30-8:30 pm.