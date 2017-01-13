Celebrities Perform “Dramatic” Rendition Of “I Will Survive” Ahead Of Trump Inauguration

January 13, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: celebrities, Donald Trump, Gloria Gaynor, Hollywood, I Will Survive, inauguration, lyrics, President, video

It is a song of female empowerment, and has been deemed “culturally, historically, or artistically significant” by the Library of Congress.  For some, Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” serves as an anthem of hope for this upcoming change of guard in the White House.

Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Matthew McConaughey, Taraji P. Henson and a few more of Hollywood stars gathered for a dramatic reading of the lyrics of the 1978 hit, as part of W’s Best Performances Portfolio.

Watch the video below!

Via W Magazine

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live