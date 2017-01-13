Celebrities Perform “Dramatic” Rendition Of “I Will Survive” Ahead Of Trump Inauguration

It is a song of female empowerment, and has been deemed “culturally, historically, or artistically significant” by the Library of Congress. For some, Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” serves as an anthem of hope for this upcoming change of guard in the White House.
Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Matthew McConaughey, Taraji P. Henson and a few more of Hollywood stars gathered for a dramatic reading of the lyrics of the 1978 hit, as part of W’s Best Performances Portfolio.
Watch the video below!
Via W Magazine