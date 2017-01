Last March, 7,000 people lined up around the block for the opening for the brand new Carlo’s Bakery in Dallas.

A second location in Texas will soon be opening, this one inside the Stonebriar Center in Frisco.

Starting February 4th, fans can expect their same favorite Italian pastries, as well as a change to meet owner Buddy Valastro. At the opening of the Dallas location, Valastro hung around until 3am, signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.

Via Guide Live