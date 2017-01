On her first date with Nick Viall, contestant Vanessa throws up. You can’t really blame her when you get the full story. The two went on a zero gravity plane, which looks like a hard core vomit comet.

Unfortunately we won’t get to see the Zero-G puke, but at least there’s a little post flight clip of Vanessa cuddling up to her trusty barf bag.

You can check out all the gif’s and video’s here:

http://elitedaily.com/entertainment/bachelor-contestant-puked-first-date-video/1752496/

Via Elite Daily