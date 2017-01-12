Top Golf Fort Worth To Open Earlier Than Expected

Originally set to open summer of 2016, Top Golf Fort Worth now has a new opening date, set for early May.

At the southeast corner of Texas 121 and Interstate 35W, the 65,000-square-foot facility broke ground last summer, and is not the only new facility being built by the company. Adrienne Chance, director of corporate communications, told the Star Telegram, “We have several venues opening this year. We have strategically timed all the openings to ensure maximum support for hiring and training purposes.”

The new Top Golf is in full swing! It should be open in May. https://t.co/sxL6TEA5oj pic.twitter.com/q71EFEiZTF — Downtown Fort Worth (@DTFortWorth) January 11, 2017

Fort Worth’s Top Golf will feature all the amenities you can expect to find at any location, as well as an interactive driving range, lounge space, 102 climate-controlled bays that can hold up to six players at a time, and 3,000 square feet of private events and meeting space.

Headquartered in Dallas, Top Golf has nearly 30 venues worldwide including three in the United Kingdom.

Via Star Telegram