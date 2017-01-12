Taco Bell’s Latest Creation Features Fried Chicken As The Taco Shell

January 12, 2017 5:47 AM
We might already have the greatest food creation of 2017, just under two weeks into the new year.

Known for their crazy innovations, Taco Bell has upped the bar once again, with what they are calling the “Naked Chicken Chalupa.”  It appears to be your normal, standard Taco Bell Chalupa, but it is encased inside a piece of FRIED CHICKEN rather than a typical shell.

The shell is the chicken. The chicken is the shell. The #NakedChickenChalupa will be exposed January 26.

The chalupa has been available in test markets for a while now, but will be available nationwide January 26th, and if it does well, will stay on the menu, according to Taco Bell President Brian Niccol.

Needless to say, the internet is excited!

Via Huffington Post

