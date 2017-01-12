Monopoly To Allow Fans To Vote And Replace All The Classic Game Tokens

Starting today, fans will be allowed to vote on the addition of brand new tokens for the classic board game Monopoly.

Since its introduction in 1933, Monopoly’s tokens have consistently changed and evolved with the times, even replacing the fan-favorite iron in 2013 with a cat. Eight different tokens will appear in the game’s latest editions, and fans can vote from a potential 50 on www.VoteMonopoly.com.

Fans can decide which 8 tokens to choose from the following 50 choices:

Scottie the dog, thimble, car, Hazel the cat, battleship, hat, wheelbarrow, boot, horse, rooster, goldfish, tortoise, penguin, rabbit, T-rex, telephone, typewriter, bathtub, television, key, gramophone, trumpet, sports car, race car, motorcycle, helicopter, private jet, monster truck, scooter, smiley face, kissy face, wink, laughter, Mr. Monopoly emoji, hashtag, thumbs up, surfboard, sailboat, life preserver, jetski, beach ball, speed boat, rubber duck, sunglasses, cowboy hat, bowtie, pocket watch, cufflinks, money clip, watch, campfire, wheel, computer, bicycle, camera, sliced bread, wireless phone, cowboy boot, bunny slipper, sneaker, roller-skate, flip flop, dress shoe, and a rain boot.

