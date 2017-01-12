Man Tries To Steal Starbucks Tip Jar Leaves Wallet Behind

A Michigan man attempted to steal a tip jar from a local Starbucks but was stopped by two customers. The customers, who happened to be a couple, saw the thief take off and jumped into action.

The man, Jesse Grider, grabbed the thief and put him in a headlock while his girlfriend returned the tip jar.

Police upon investigation found that the thief left behind his wallet during his escape. Police have identified the man but have yet to make an arrest. Reports say, however that the man frequents local homeless shelters.

Authorities are confidant the man will be taken into custody.

Via Fox News