Love Connection Reboot Finds Host And Executive Producer In Andy Cohen

Fox is rebooting the classic dating game show Love Connection this summer, and has tapped the incredibly busy, and tan, Andy Cohen to host. Cohen is a self-admitted fan of the original show, and hosting the reboot allows him to divulge in one of his most popular pastimes, “meddling in people’s personal lives.”

Let me help you find LOVE! I’m hosting the new revival of #LoveConnection coming soon to @FOXTV! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 11, 2017

Mike Darnell, president of unscripted and alternative television at Warner Bros., said in a statement, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this incredibly beloved and iconic show to primetime network television. The combination of the insanely talented Andy Cohen and the undisputed king of relationship shows Mike Fleiss is absolute magic…add in the perfect home of Fox…and I think we have a match made in heaven.”

Love Connection features single men and women who are sent on three blind dates and then talk about their experiences to a live studio audience.

