“I Bring The Same Fight Everytime,” Dan Bailey Says In His #FinishThisFight Video

The Dallas Cowboys all week have been releasing #FinishThisFight videos to promote the upcoming playoff run. In the videos players have been telling their stories and how they are ready to #FinishThisFight. If these videos don’t get you ready for the game against Green Bay on Sunday, then nothing will.

In his #FinishThisFight video Dan Bailey talks about hist background in 8-man football in high school to eventually playing for Okalhoma State.

“Up against no one but myself I bring the same fight everytime,” Dan says in the video. Adding, “As a Dallas Cowboy I have an unrelenting pursuit of excellence that I take with me into every practice, every game, and every day.

“I wish I did anything as good as well as Dan Bailey kicks,” Announcer Brad Sham says in the video, us too!

