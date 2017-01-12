Former Miss Virginia Charged With Assaulting Boyfriend

Miss Virginia USA 2011 Brittany Nicole Poteet has been charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Wade McKenzie.

But this isn’t the first time she’s been involved in troubling acts.

In 2011, during her time as Miss Virginia, Poteet made the headlines when she was accused of verbally attacking her gay roommate and using a homophobic slur. Eventually, she was asked to give up her title after she posted a photo of herself wearing her crown on Facebook with the caption, “Miss Alcoholic USA.” At the time, the director of the Miss United States Pageant Organization, Chris Wilbur, told NBC, “Poteet’s character was not a good fit for the organization, so we gave her the option to change or leave. She chose to leave.”

In 2013, she was also charged with misdemeanor assault and battery against a former boyfriend, James McElroy. The case was dismissed when the prosecutor asked McElroy what happened, and he said he couldn’t remember. Since her reign as Miss Virginia USA came to an abrupt end, she has been living in Australia and working in human resources at an engineering and renewable energy firm.