Experts Predict The Top 100 Baby Names Of 2017

Every expectant mother and father out there should peep this list right now. Take one thing away from your for sure full “to-do” list before your little bundle of joy enters this world.

Baby name experts Nameberry have compiled a list of what they believe will be the 100 most popular baby names of 2017. The list ranges from Alden to Zinna, and Nameberry even provides a little description explaining the origins of the name, or why it might become so popular this year. Alden, for example, may see a rise in popularity after because of the actor Ehrenreich, the new Han in Star Wars.

A few in the top 100 include Cressida, which has a Posh British possibility along with a Shakespearean pedigree, and was also the name of a character in the Hunger Games series, and Geneva, a Swiss place name destination.

A full list of the 100 best names can be found HERE!

Via Today