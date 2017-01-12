European Police Worried About New Foldable Gun That Looks Like A Smartphone

A new type of gun is coming closer to being released here in the United States, but some European countries are worried it could be imported illegally overseas after its release. Their biggest concern is the fact that this gun could be pretty difficult to keep tabs on considering that it is designed to fold up to look like a smartphone.

The double-barreled .380-caliber derringer, which can fire two bullets and has a laser sight, was originally slated to launch in 2016, but production issues delayed it until “early 2017.” Kirk Kjellberg, the creator of the smartphone-shaped gun, says he expects the gun to go into production in March.

“We have two more rounds of prototyping to do, mostly to lighten up the pistol; so it’s easy and fun to carry all the while maintaining superior structural integrity,” Kjellberg wrote in a Facebook post on Jan. 5. “I never got into this for money. My passion and motivation come from my desire to arm everyone who wants to always carry a gun be able do so with stealth, pride and most importantly trust.”

While this may not be the first foldable gun, the fact that this particular model resembles a smartphone and can be carried around almost completely undetected has many people and authorities freaking out. As Kjellberg said himself, there are still two more rounds of prototyping and then he’s got to produce 12,000 units to fulfill pre-orders. Even though there are worries about the gun making it’s way to Europe, the weapon would still fall under all local gun control laws in the United States.