Brooklyn Bar Offers Free Bottle Of Booze If You Cut Off Your Man Bun

Kristen North, co-owner of the Boobie Trap in Brooklyn is ready for the long-haired trend to die. “I don’t think they’re cute and just think I’ve seen way too many of them last season and want to help along a new style sensation.”
To encourage men to cut off their man buns, the Boobie Trap will give any man who does so a free bottle of alcohol. The buns will then be collected, and pinned onto the wall above the bar.
Unfortunately, no one has taken the bar up on their offer yet, but that could just be a testament to the hairstyle’s rapid decline in popularity. Since their peak in November 2015, Google searches for the hairstyle have dropped over 75%.
Besides, pinning cut off man buns inside, above the bar has to be some sort of health code violation, right?
Via Thrillist